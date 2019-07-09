 Huawei investment in Poland hinges on 5G stance - Mobile World Live
Home

Huawei investment in Poland hinges on 5G stance

09 JUL 2019

A Huawei official announced the company was poised to spend almost PLN3 billion ($789 million) in Poland over the next five years, Reuters reported, though warned the scale of the investment was dependent on its permitted role in 5G deployments.

In an interview Ryszard Hordynski, senior director strategy and communications for Huawei’s Polish unit, said the company planned to “develop and invest” in the country, but added “these investments have to make sense from a business perspective.”

Earlier this year, Polish authorities arrested a Huawei employee on spying charges. The government is yet to declare its final position on the use of the vendor’s equipment, but a number of reports have suggested an all-out ban is unlikley.

In February, Huawei offered to build a cybersecurity centre in the country, which could make up part of the investment cited by Hordynski.

Poland is one of the countries under pressure from the US to restrict the use of Huawei’s equipment. The vendor has repeatedly denied its kit is a security risk.

The comments come the week Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Poland as part of a tour of Eastern Europe.

In a separate Reuters report, Poland’s Minister of Foreign affairs Jacek Czaputowicz is quoted as stating the country was open to investment from China.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

