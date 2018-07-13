English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

ZTE losses mount due to US spat

13 JUL 2018

ZTE warned it expects to post a heavy net loss in the first half of 2018 as a result of the vendor’s recent trade battle with US officials.

In a preliminary statement issued to investors, the company noted the loss could total between CNY7 billion ($1 billion) and CNY9 billion, down from a profit of nearly CNY2.3 billion in the same period of 2016. The change represents a decrease of between 400 per cent and 500 per cent, it added.

ZTE attributed the drop to both its suspension of operations in the wake of a trade ban issued by US regulators and the $1 billion fine it agreed to pay as part of a deal which will let it resume trade with companies in the country.

The vendor is still working to close the deal, which also included stipulations it revamp its leadership structure and place an additional $400 million in an escrow account.

ZTE recently elected a new eight-member board and appointed a new company president. It paid the $1 billion fine in June, and the US Department of Commerce (DoC) confirmed earlier this week it signed an escrow agreement with ZTE.

The DoC said the trade ban will be lifted once ZTE deposits the $400 million into the account.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US, ZTE advance towards settlement deal

US DoC moves to block China Mobile licence bid

ZTE reveals revamped board
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association