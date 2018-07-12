English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

US, ZTE advance towards settlement deal

12 JUL 2018

ZTE’s return to business-as-usual came a step closer, after the US Department of Commerce (DoC) signed an escrow agreement with the vendor.

Once ZTE makes a payment of $400 million – a figure revealed previously – a notice will be issued lifting the denial notice. However, the DoC cautioned until it receives the cash, “the denial order remains in full force and effect”.

The subsequent appointment of a monitor to the company means the “three-pronged compliance regime” – a new 10 year suspended denial order, the $400 million and the monitor – will all be in place.

The DoC described the measures as “the toughest penalty and strictest compliance regime the department has ever imposed in such a case”.

ZTE has made a number of steps to smooth waters with the US, including appointing a new head and revamping its board. While the deal means that ZTE can resume dealing with US technology companies, it is unlikely to make doing business in the US itself easier.

ZTE and fellow Chinese vendor Huawei have been on the receiving end of much scrutiny regarding security issues, and there is little sign that this will ease.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

US DoC moves to block China Mobile licence bid

ZTE reveals revamped board

ZTE pays hefty price as share trades restart
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association