US trade chief proclaims ZTE deal

The US commerce secretary said a deal had been struck with ZTE which could finally see the lifting of trade sanctions slapped on the China-based vendor, CNBC reported.

In a TV interview Wilbur Ross said a “definitive agreement” had been reached, which “brings to a conclusion this phase of the development with them”. No further details were given on the terms agreed with the company.

The news follows wide speculation the vendor and authorities were set to carve out a deal to end sanctions on US companies – including major suppliers Qualcomm and Google-owner Alphabet – trading with ZTE.

Reports earlier this week suggested ZTE could pay a fine in the region of $1 billion to have the ban lifted.

The current row relates to statements made by ZTE during an investigation into breaches of a US ban on exports to Iran and caused controversy both in the US and China. As the row escalated in May, ZTE announced it ceased “major operating activities” due to the US actions.