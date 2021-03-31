 Xiaomi makes $10B electric vehicle move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Xiaomi makes $10B electric vehicle move

31 MAR 2021

Xiaomi detailed plans to move into the electric vehicle (EV) sector with an investment of $10 billion planned over the next decade.

In a stock market filing, the company said a wholly owned subsidiary will be established, to be headed by chairman and CEO Lei Jun, with an initial investment of CNY10 billion ($1.5 billion).

Lei argued the move into EVs is a “natural choice” for Xiaomi, citing its work to deliver “innovative technology” including AI and IoT.

He said it has sufficient cash reserves to invest “boldly without hesitation or extra concerns”.

In late February, local media reported Xiaomi was look to expand into the sector using a domestic automaker’s facilities.

The vendor has partnerships involving its voice recognition technology with Chinese car makers FAW Group and Geely, along with German-based giant Mercedes-Benz.

Xiaomi is entering an increasingly congested domestic EV market, with start-ups including NIO and BYTON competing against established automakers.

But it is not alone in looking to the sector: in January, Chinese internet giant Baidu agreed a deal to supply Geely with its intelligent driving technologies as part of an EV manufacturing venture.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China cybersecurity unit targets deepfake threat

Xiaomi unveils China flagship, teases budget device

Xiaomi shrugs off factory shutdowns
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association