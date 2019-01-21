 Windows 10 Mobile nears end of the road - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Windows 10 Mobile nears end of the road

21 JAN 2019

Microsoft announced it will pull back support for devices powered by Windows 10 Mobile, its last attempt to be a major player in the smartphone platform market.

While the news is hardly surprising (the company acknowledged it was no longer a focus as far back as 2016) it does mark another unfortunate milestone on the company’s mobile journey.

From December, Microsoft will stop offering security updates; non-security hotfixes; free assisted support options; and online technical support content.

Some connected device features will be available a little longer: automatic or manual device backups for settings and some applications will continue until 10 March 2020. Other services, including photo uploads and restoring a device from an existing backup, “may” continue to work for another 12 months from end of support.

For owners of some Windows 10 Mobile devices, support will end earlier: 11 June. This depends on the version of the operating system used by their smartphone, with the final version not being available for some earlier devices.

It is perhaps a sad endictment of Microsoft’s mobile efforts that it now recommends customers “move to a supported Android or iOS device”. The company has been working to make its apps and services available for the dominant mobile platforms for years, stating its “mission statement is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more compels us to support our mobile apps on those platforms and devices”.

There is no doubt its commitment to mobile dwindled under the leadership of Satya Nadella, having gone all-in with the acquisition of the bulk of Nokia’s devices business under an earlier regime. The company also struggled to generate much support from third-party device makers, in the face of competition from the dominant platforms.

And the experience has been costly for Microsoft, in terms of cash and subsequent goodwill writedowns.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Nokia plans job cuts for 2019

Telefonica turns to Nokia to boost customer experience

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association