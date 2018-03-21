English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

WhatsApp founder rounds on Facebook

21 MAR 2018

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton backed calls for users to delete their Facebook accounts, following revelations the data of 50 million users was harvested by an analytics company to help US President Donald Trump’s election campaign.

Acton’s backing for the #deletefacebook movement is a high profile and significant move given he sold WhatsApp to the social media company for $19 billion in 2014 and worked there until September 2017.

The call to delete Facebook comes after the social media giant faced immense backlash for its mishandlinig of user data and the silence of its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, on the issue.

Reports in The New York Times and The Guardian said University of Cambridge lecturer Aleksandr Kogan and political data analytics company Cambridge Analytica accessed the data without user consent to build software which could predict and even influence voters’ choices.

Facebook learned of this in 2015, but didn’t discuss it publicly until last week.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook chief Zuckerberg decries data breach

Facebook intros WiFi hotspot app

Facebook Lite headed to developed markets
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association