 Vodafone, Telecom Egypt pump $1.2B into spectrum - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone, Telecom Egypt pump $1.2B into spectrum

05 NOV 2020

Vodafone Egypt and Telecom Egypt acquired new frequency bands for a combined $1.17 billion, with both aiming to put the spectrum to use in expanding and improving their networks.

In a statement, the National Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (NTRA) of Egypt said it allocated 40MHz of 2.6GHz TDD spectrum to Vodafone Egypt, which will pay a total of $540 million over the next two years for a licence ending in 2030.

Telecom Egypt acquired 20MHz in the band for $305 million and a further 20MHz for $325 million, also with ten-year licences.

NTRA’s head Hossam El-Gamal said the move was part of the country’s strategy to support digital transformation: the regulator expects operators to raise the efficiency of their mobile infrastructure and the quality of communication services.

Vodafone Egypt commented the new spectrum will allow it to “significantly expand network capacity to meet growing demand for reliable, high quality voice and data services”.

Telecom Egypt MD and CEO Adel Hamed pledged “an immediate and future positive impact on the company’s ability to reach the highest levels of service quality”, with the move also enabling it to cut service costs.

Vodafone was the market leader in the country in Q3, with a total of 40 million mobile connections excluding IoT, GSMA Intelligence estimated. Telecom Egypt ranked in fourth spot with 6.8 million connections.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

India takes action on spectrum concerns

FCC fends off bid to slow Wi-Fi spectrum move

FCC goes ahead with 4.9GHz lease plan

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association