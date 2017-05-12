English
Vivendi talks up Telecom Italia commitment

12 MAY 2017

Vivendi reiterrated a long term commitment to “create significant value” for the customers, employees and shareholders of Telecom Italia, as it revealed Q1 2017 earnings.

The media company’s comments come shortly after the candidates it submitted for the board of TI picked up support at a recent shareholder meeting.

Telecom Italia’s newly-constituted board is made up of 15 members: ten independents; three representing Vivendi; and Telecom Italia’s chairman and CEO, appointed to “ensure the continuity of management”.

Vivendi seperately announced an intention to acquire Groupe Bellore’s 60 per cent stake in Havas to create a “leading world-class content, media and communications group”. Groupe Bellore is also the largest single shareholder in Vivendi.

Earnings
On a group level, Vivendi reported a profit of €101 million, down 88.3 per cent year-on-year, on revenue of €2.7 billion, up 6.9 per cent. It noted an “excellent performance” from Universal Music Group, while its Canal+ revenue declined due to falling pay TV operations in France and lower studio sales.

Its Gameloft unit also recorded its “all-time second best quarter”.

The company explained the drop in profit by noting its Q1 2016 profit was boosted by factors including the reversal of a reserve created in relation to a lawsuit, and a gain on the sale of its remaining stake in Activision Blizzard, leading to a tough annual comparison.

Adjusted net income, which it described as “a better representation of the group’s performance”, increased 57.2 per cent to €155 million.

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

