English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vivendi secures Telecom Italia board majority

05 MAY 2017

Ten candidates nominated by Vivendi have been elected to the Telecom Italia board, tightening the media company’s grip on the operator.

Executives securing positions include Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine (pictured), CFO Herve Philippe and general counsel Frederic Crepin. Vivendi nominated two thirds of the successful candidates, including current Telecom Italia chairman Giuseppe Recchi.

According to sources quoted by Reuters, the board is set to meet today to elect the new chairman with Recchi likely to be re-appointed. However, his appointment could be short lived given Vivendi is widely expected to nominate de Puyfontaine as chairman.

The appointment of Vivendi’s CEO to the role appears to be dependent on the outcome of a European Commission (EC) investigation into the media company’s growing influence over Telecom Italia. The EC opened the probe following a notification from Vivendi in early April stating it intends to assume de facto control of the operator.

Yesterday Vivendi offered additional commitments to the EC. While the Commission is yet to reveal full details of the proposal, it extended the deadline for its decision from 12 May to 30 May.

Recent moves by the French company in the Italian communication sector have also attracted the attention of regulator Agcom. In April, it ruled Vivendi must either cut its 24 per cent stake in Telecom Italia or reduce its 28.8 per cent shareholding in broadcaster Mediaset to comply with media ownership laws.

Vivendi must comply with Agcom’s order within 12 months from its date of issue.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia board stands by chairman Recchi

Telecom Italia reveals earnings boost ahead of key AGM

ISS deals second blow to Vivendi Italian ambition

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association