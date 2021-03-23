 ViacomCBS seeks help honing 5G media use cases - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ViacomCBS seeks help honing 5G media use cases

23 MAR 2021

US entertainment giant ViacomCBS sought to step up collaboration with telecom operators and vendors on development of 5G-enabled media use cases, targeting creation of new products to boost consumer interest in the technology.

Brendan Yam, SVP and GM of ViacomCBS Digital Studios International, told Mobile World Live to ensure consumers take notice of next-generation applications it is looking to create new experiences where users can see, feel and engage with capabilities only 5G can offer.

“The goal here is to spur consumer demand for the kind of experiences that can be delivered today, and to show that that is powerful and exciting.”

For example, Yam said 5G could be used to power more cameras at an event, allowing consumers to pick their preferred viewing angle.

The technology could also enable real-time interaction with other fans or stars and open the door to more advanced viewing experience choices, he said.

“What we know is important is that these experiences have to be new and different…if you can accomplish that you then have significant opportunities to create premium because you’re creating value. But in order to get there we need to work together.”

In a newly released whitepaper, ViacomCBS called on operators and vendors to participate, highlighting live streaming anywhere; immersive media, marketing and brand collaboration; responsive content; engagement; marquee events; remote production; and dedicated production bandwidth as areas where 5G is expected to have the biggest impact on the segment.

ViacomCBS conducted 5G trials focused on remote production and network slicing in 2019 and 2020, Yam said.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Lockheed Martin, Omnispace target satellite 5G

Samsung lands 5G supply deal with NTT Docomo

Los usuarios de 5G coreanos exigen compensaciones por la deficiencia del servicio
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association