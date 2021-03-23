ViacomCBS seeks help honing 5G media use cases - Mobile World Live

US entertainment giant ViacomCBS sought to step up collaboration with telecom operators and vendors on development of 5G-enabled media use cases, targeting creation of new products to boost consumer interest in the technology.

Brendan Yam, SVP and GM of ViacomCBS Digital Studios International, told Mobile World Live to ensure consumers take notice of next-generation applications it is looking to create new experiences where users can see, feel and engage with capabilities only 5G can offer.

“The goal here is to spur consumer demand for the kind of experiences that can be delivered today, and to show that that is powerful and exciting.”

For example, Yam said 5G could be used to power more cameras at an event, allowing consumers to pick their preferred viewing angle.

The technology could also enable real-time interaction with other fans or stars and open the door to more advanced viewing experience choices, he said.

“What we know is important is that these experiences have to be new and different…if you can accomplish that you then have significant opportunities to create premium because you’re creating value. But in order to get there we need to work together.”

In a newly released whitepaper, ViacomCBS called on operators and vendors to participate, highlighting live streaming anywhere; immersive media, marketing and brand collaboration; responsive content; engagement; marquee events; remote production; and dedicated production bandwidth as areas where 5G is expected to have the biggest impact on the segment.

ViacomCBS conducted 5G trials focused on remote production and network slicing in 2019 and 2020, Yam said.