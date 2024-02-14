American Samoa-based Bluesky Communications and Ericsson launched a non-standalone (NSA) 5G network they pitched as a major advancement for the territory’s connectivity, as the operator commemorated its 25th anniversary.

Ericsson stated the move provides Bluesky with functional 5G capabilities which would boost customer experience by upping data rates and providing enhanced mobile broadband.

“Our primary focus has consistently been to deliver high-speed connectivity to our customers, and the introduction of our 5G network represents a significant stride toward the future of connectivity for the people of American Samoa,” Bluesky CEO Justin Tuiasosopo said.

The network is part of an upgrade programme Bluesky enlisted Ericsson to undertake in 2022 covering radio and core networks and “a cloud execution environment” covering 3G, 4G and NSA 5G.

During the launch, Ericsson stated it showcased the potential of 5G through demonstrations of holographic video calls, a remotely controlled racing car and a robotic quadruped, feats it explained “aim to illustrate the real-world applications and capabilities of the network”.