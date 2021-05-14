Verizon explains go-to-market strategies for RingCentral and BlueJeans

US operator Verizon outlined plans to use its two videoconferencing platforms to serve separate markets, after following up a $400 million acquisition of BlueJeans in 2020 with a partnership this week with RingCentral.

RingCentral with Verizon will be part of Verizon Business’ network-as-a-service offer, while BlueJeans will continue to serve enteprise customers seeking only videoconferencing services.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live RingCentral will be targeted to global enterprise customers requiring “a single unified” service spanning “calling, team collaboration and messaging, and video meetings”.

“The individual pieces can’t be uncoupled from that platform”, the representative explained.

BlueJeans, meanwhile, is set to be employed in further “innovative” services for the enterprise sector, the company stated.

Verizon is preparing a telehealth product based on the platform which can be used on any mobile device: it explained this would be available as a standalone product, with no requirement to be a customer of its network.

Future development will involve integrating BlueJeans with other software in the industry verticals Verizon is targeting. For example, it has already integrated BlueJeans Telehealth with Epic Systems, the largest manager of electronic health records in the US, a tie-up the operator stated is designed to make it easier for physicians to access patient information and add notes to their records during video calls.

Verizon said its goal is to open BlueJeans Telehealth to “direct embeds” with other managers of electronic health records.