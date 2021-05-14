 Verizon explains go-to-market strategies for RingCentral and BlueJeans
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon details videoconference goals

14 MAY 2021

US operator Verizon outlined plans to use its two videoconferencing platforms to serve separate markets, after following up a $400 million acquisition of BlueJeans in 2020 with a partnership this week with RingCentral.

RingCentral with Verizon will be part of Verizon Business’ network-as-a-service offer, while BlueJeans will continue to serve enteprise customers seeking only videoconferencing services.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live RingCentral will be targeted to global enterprise customers requiring “a single unified” service spanning “calling, team collaboration and messaging, and video meetings”.

“The individual pieces can’t be uncoupled from that platform”, the representative explained.

BlueJeans, meanwhile, is set to be employed in further “innovative” services for the enterprise sector, the company stated.

Verizon is preparing a telehealth product based on the platform which can be used on any mobile device: it explained this would be available as a standalone product, with no requirement to be a customer of its network.

Future development will involve integrating BlueJeans with other software in the industry verticals Verizon is targeting. For example, it has already integrated BlueJeans Telehealth with Epic Systems, the largest manager of electronic health records in the US, a tie-up the operator stated is designed to make it easier for physicians to access patient information and add notes to their records during video calls.

Verizon said its goal is to open BlueJeans Telehealth to “direct embeds” with other managers of electronic health records.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

AT&T, Verizon make separate asset tracking moves

US companies join forces to support CHIPS Act

Las empresas estadounidenses respaldan la Ley CHIPS for America
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association