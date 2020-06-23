 Verizon tight-lipped on DSS deployment after testing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon tight-lipped on DSS deployment after testing

23 JUN 2020

Verizon talked-up a round of successful trials of dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) for 5G conducted in Texas and Minnesota, but remained vague about when it plans to launch the technology.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live it is “actively working” on DSS with all of its infrastructure vendors including Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung. It primarily plans to use DSS with its 850MHz spectrum, but will also run the technology on PCS and AWS airwaves in some markets, the representative added.

When pressed about launch timing, the representative said only Verizon is targeting deployment “before the end” of 2020. CEO Hans Vestberg previously stated it would launch “when we think it’s commercially right”.

DSS allows spectrum to be shared between 4G and 5G simultaneously, with resources allocated based on demand. AT&T began rolling it out earlier this month.

Verizon wants to use DSS to deliver low-band 5G coverage nationwide, adding to its mmWave deployments, which offer limited-range service in select cities.

Adam Koeppe, Verizon SVP of technology planning, explained in a statement DSS will help it “right-size network resources” to serve a variety of 5G use cases.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Blog: Could Covid-19 boost the US prepaid market?

AT&T begins 5G DSS deployment

Verizon shines light on niche brand Visible

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association