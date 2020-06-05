 AT&T begins 5G DSS deployment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T begins 5G DSS deployment

05 JUN 2020

AT&T heralded the commencement of a deployment of dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology for its 5G network, noting it as a key move in a goal to deliver nationwide coverage this year.

An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live DSS is initially deployed on parts of its network in northern Texas, but will be extended throughout the year.

It launched low-band 5G on refarmed 4G spectrum in December 2019 to expand coverage beyond the limited range of its mmWave service.

The importance of DSS has been heightened by the shift to 5G. At its simplest level, the technology enables a block of spectrum to be shared with legacy network technologies, in this case 4G, with allocations adapted according to demand.

In a blog, AT&T SVP of wireless technology Igal Elbaz explained DSS had “become an integral part of our intelligent network” and is set to “play an essential role in widespread 5G adoption”.

AT&T did not name its DSS technology provider, with the representative noting only that it works with “several vendors across the ecosystem to create an intelligent, robust network for our customers”.

In April, AT&T said its 5G service covered more than 120 million people across 190 markets in the US and outlined plans to achieve nationwide coverage by the middle of the year.

Rival Verizon is expected to deploy DSS for 5G later this year.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AT&T waives mobile customer data fees on HBO Max

AT&T media unit taps another former Hulu exec

AT&T, Verizon hungrily eye fixed 5G progress

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association