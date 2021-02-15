Verizon targets robot automation with Incubed IT deal - Mobile World Live

US operator Verizon inked a deal to acquire Austria-based software company Incubed IT for an undisclosed sum, aiming to broaden its range of 5G services for enterprise to include robot automation.

Incubed IT’s software allows industrial robots to navigate autonomously and includes a navigation toolkit, fleet management system to coordinate multiple robots, and data monitoring and analytics reporting services.

The deal is expected to close in H1, with Incubed IT’s employees set to join Verizon’s New Business Incubation team.

Elise Neel, VP of Verizon New Business Incubation, stated the combination of the operator’s 5G network with Incubed IT’s software will “enable faster, less expensive and more effective adoption of robotic automation for enterprises everywhere”.

Incubed IT’s website states it has approximately 30 employees, and more than 75 active projects with over 50 customers, highlighting applications of its technology in warehouse and production facilities.

Verizon recently ramped efforts to hone next-generation enterprise use cases, teaming with companies including Unity Technologies; SAP; Deloitte and Emory Healthcare to trial applications spanning AR/VR, 3D content, smart manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Operator executives previously said they expect testing of enterprise applications to continue in 2021 and revenue from these to become significant in 2022.