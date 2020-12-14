 Verizon, SAP ready industrial 5G trials - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon, SAP ready industrial 5G trials

14 DEC 2020

Verizon expanded a collaboration with SAP to cover how mmWave 5G and edge computing could be used to improve supply chain operations across a range of vertical industries.

Using a network installed at a SAP R&D laboratory in the US, the companies plan to conduct trials covering improving operations on factory floors, distribution warehouses and retail stores. Initial tests will focus on retail stocking, shelf layout, and predictive quality and maintenance.

A variety of ecosystem players are set to contribute to the trials, including system integrators, technology partners and industry specialists.

The move builds on a collaboration deal Verizon and SAP inked in late 2019 focused on the development of next-generation IoT analytics systems.

Debika Bhattacharya, VP of 5G and enterprise solutions at Verizon, stated the latest work would help provide new services to “verticals ranging from retail to manufacturing”.

SAP’s lab is one of four on-site 5G Innovation Hubs Verizon has set up for customers: the operator also runs six of its own labs in the US and UK.

Verizon executives previously tipped testing and deployment of 5G applications to ramp from late 2020, with significant revenue from enterprise use cases expected in 2022.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

