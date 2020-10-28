 Verizon tips 2022 as 5G revenue tipping point - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon tips 2022 as 5G revenue tipping point

28 OCT 2020

GSMA THRIVE NORTH AMERICA: Sampath Sowmyanarayan, president of global enterprise for Verizon’s Business Group (pictured), predicted the operator will begin to see substantial financial benefits from 5G in 2022 as new enterprise use cases begin to scale.

Speaking during a keynote, Sowmyanarayan said he expects the remainder of 2020 and much of 2021 to be focused on proof of concept development and small deployments to test new 5G applications.

He explained the operator is “not taking use cases that were 4G-enabled or 3G-enabled and just putting 5G on top of it”, but instead is working with developers to design entirely new applications which leverage the next-generation technology’s unique characteristics, including speed, low-latency, security and device density.

The executive tipped these use cases to “start getting scale and traction” in 2022, which is “where we see some of the economic benefits of 5G in our system”.

Verizon executives previously stated they did not expect 5G revenue to ramp until at least 2020.

Use cases
Sowmyanarayan and Verizon CTO Kyle Malady highlighted use cases in the industrial and healthcare segments as showing early promise.

Malady noted 5G, mobile edge computing and AI can be combined to help factories more efficiently monitor product quality by proactively spotting defects on their assembly lines.

In healthcare, Sowmyanarayan said 5G could help increase the proportion of routine medical check-ups conducted virtually, or be combined with AI to improve cancer detection.

He pointed to asset tracking as another key use case, stating it could help large hospitals extend the life of their assets and reduce costs.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Nokia, Intel press US for mid-band blitz

FCC sets $9B rural 5G funding rules

Trump adviser dismisses nationalised 5G concerns
Thrive - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association