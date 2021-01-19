Verizon, Unity tackle 3D edge applications - Mobile World Live

Verizon and video game developer Unity Technologies targeted creation of next-generation entertainment and enterprise applications through a partnership combining the operator’s 5G and mobile edge compute (MEC) capabilities with the software company’s 3D content rendering expertise.

In a statement, Verizon explained the combination will enable new “high-performance 3D applications without the need for expensive hardware”. Work will focus on developing products for sectors including gaming, sports and retail.

Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, said 5G and MEC will “change the way consumers experience gaming and entertainment”, adding businesses are also “accelerating the shift to digital for their employees, supply chain or end-customer experience”.

Verizon began commercial deployments of its MEC platform with Amazon Web Services in August 2020, reaching ten cities by the end of the year.

It previously partnered with companies including LG Electronics; safety systems provider Renovo; sensor manufacturer Savari; telematics company Harman International; app-maker Inception XR; and Deloitte to trial MEC applications spanning C-V2X, extended reality and smart manufacturing.