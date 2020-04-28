 Verizon pushes web model for 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon pushes web model for 5G

28 APR 2020

Verizon called on software suppliers and application developers to unite around web-scale principles for 5G, arguing access to uniform technology is necessary to speed delivery of next-generation capabilities.

Speaking during the Red Hat Summit 2020, Verizon VP of technology and supplier strategy Srini Kalapala said 5G will be the first “truly cloud-native network”, with everything from the RAN to the core built on a set of cloud-based applications. He explained this will give the operator greater flexibility to scale and deliver services faster.

Kalapala said Verizon began migrating to virtualised network functions in 2015, a move he noted had already made it more agile. As an example, he pointed to the operator’s ability to respond to changing traffic patterns during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic by increasing capacity on different cell sites in hours rather than weeks or months.

He added 5G will take things to the next level, requiring Verizon to deploy “a very consistent infrastructure across our footprint”, and urged software suppliers to take a uniform technology approach to help eliminate friction in its network environment.

“For us architecturally, we would ask the entire community to lean towards web-scale for 5G,” he said, adding adoption of a “common operations model” will help Verizon deliver “foundational capabilities faster”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Shipments of 5G smartphones soar

VodafoneZiggo shuffles 4G spectrum for 5G launch

Docomo outlines 5G plans as full-year results fall
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association