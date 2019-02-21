Verizon offers glimpse at mobile 5G plan - Mobile World Live

Verizon revealed it will launch standards-based mobile 5G service in more than 30 US cities in 2019, offering the first concrete detail about its forthcoming deployment.

While the operator provided little additional information about the launch, declining to name specific cities or detail pricing, a Verizon representative confirmed the network will use its mmWave spectrum assets.

The representative also verified its mobile network will launch with three compatible devices: the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G; the Moto Z3 with 5G Mod; and Inseego’s MiFi 5G mobile hotspot.

Verizon didn’t set a timeline for the roll out, but CTO Kyle Malady said in a press release the operator’s customers will be “the first in the US to get Samsung’s 5G smartphone on our 5G Ultra Wideband network” sometime in the first half of 2019.

The mobile launch follows Verizon’s launch of fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G service in four cities in October 2018. Service packages range from $50 to $70 per month.

Rival AT&T rolled out its mobile 5G network in December 2018, offering the service to select customers in 12 cities at a cost of $70 per month for 15GB of data.