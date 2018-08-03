English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mod brings 5G to life on Moto Z3

03 AUG 2018

Motorola unveiled a new clip-on attachment which will turn its freshly debuted Moto Z3 smartphone (pictured) into a 5G device.

The Moto Z3 itself is a fairly standard smartphone, featuring a 6-inch Super AMOLED display set in a glossy body, with a Snapdragon 835 processor running Android 8.1 Oreo under the hood. It comes with 12MP dual rear cameras; 8MP front camera; fingerprint reader; and 64GB of storage expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card.

What makes the device special is its compatibility with Motorola’s new 5G Moto Mod, which will work with Verizon’s forthcoming mobile 5G network to enable speeds of up to 5Gb/s over mmWave spectrum.

Motorola executives said the 5G Mod (pictured, left) uses four of Qualcomm’s recently announced mmWave antenna modules, including front and rear-facing arrays along with two side-facing arrays to maximise coverage. It also includes Qualcomm’s X50 5G and X24 4G LTE modems, and a 2000mAh battery which the company said will deliver a full day of usage to device owners.

Though the Moto Z3 is being sold exclusively by Verizon, the company said the 5G Mod uses standards-based New Radio technology rather than Verizon’s proprietary version of 5G.

Flexibility
Shakil Barkat, Motorola’s VP of Global Product Development, explained the company decided to launch 5G in a Mod rather than developing a full smartphone, because it allowed Motorola to introduce the technology faster and without requiring users to change their phone.

But the Mod will extend 5G speeds beyond the Moto Z3. Gaurang Telang, Motorola’s product manager for Flagships and Innovation, told Mobile World Live users will be able to tether the Z3 to other devices such as their PC, or use it as a mobile hotspot for up to ten devices.

The Moto Z3 will be available for $480 or $20 per month through Verizon from 16 August. Users will have to wait a bit longer for the 5G Mod, which is due out in the US in early 2019: pricing is yet to be announced.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint seeks balance as earnings decline

Intelligence Brief: Top 10 holiday spots for mobile fans

Nokia inks massive 5G deal with T-Mobile US

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association