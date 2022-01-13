 Verizon launches live stream platform
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon launches live stream platform

13 JAN 2022

Verizon continued a push to grow its enterprise business through its BlueJeans videoconferencing platform, launching a product to enable corporate customers to produce virtual events and live stream videos to social media platforms.

The operator stated users will be able to live stream their BlueJeans videos to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch, with compatibility for real-time messaging protocol (RTMP) and other platforms.

Chris Lewter, VP and GM of BlueJeans by Verizon, predicted brands will use BlueJeans Studio to create virtual events to promote their products and services. Staff training is another potential use case for the platform, he added.

The enterprise video move is the latest in a series of BlueJeans product launches since Verizon purchased the business in 2020. The operator has since integrated the videoconferencing technology with Google Glass, and launched a telehealth service and a remote learning tool.

Penske Entertainment, owner of the Indycar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is a Verizon enterprise customer already using BlueJeans for virtual events, employing it for the first remote meeting of drivers competing in the Indy500 race along with a partner summit.

Verizon claimed BlueJeans Studio could be a cost saver for enterprises hosting multiple virtual events, since it can allow them to produce their own content for a monthly fee rather than paying for resources on a case-by-case basis.

The operator said subscriptions to its Events platform start at $42, with BlueJeans Studio included in the price.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

AT&T makes government subsidy move

Google adds Verizon BlueJeans to smart glasses

Google precargará BlueJeans, de Verizon, en sus gafas inteligentes
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association