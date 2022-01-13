Verizon launches live stream platform

Verizon continued a push to grow its enterprise business through its BlueJeans videoconferencing platform, launching a product to enable corporate customers to produce virtual events and live stream videos to social media platforms.

The operator stated users will be able to live stream their BlueJeans videos to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch, with compatibility for real-time messaging protocol (RTMP) and other platforms.

Chris Lewter, VP and GM of BlueJeans by Verizon, predicted brands will use BlueJeans Studio to create virtual events to promote their products and services. Staff training is another potential use case for the platform, he added.

The enterprise video move is the latest in a series of BlueJeans product launches since Verizon purchased the business in 2020. The operator has since integrated the videoconferencing technology with Google Glass, and launched a telehealth service and a remote learning tool.

Penske Entertainment, owner of the Indycar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is a Verizon enterprise customer already using BlueJeans for virtual events, employing it for the first remote meeting of drivers competing in the Indy500 race along with a partner summit.

Verizon claimed BlueJeans Studio could be a cost saver for enterprises hosting multiple virtual events, since it can allow them to produce their own content for a monthly fee rather than paying for resources on a case-by-case basis.

The operator said subscriptions to its Events platform start at $42, with BlueJeans Studio included in the price.