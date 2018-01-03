English
Home

Verizon expands content deal with A+E Networks

03 JAN 2018

Verizon expanded its content deal with A+E Networks, once again flexing its new distribution muscle to push programming beyond its Fios TV offering to its mobile and digital footprints.

The agreement includes Fios TV carriage renewal for A+E Networks content as well as first-look rights for content from A+E’s digital content brand, 45th & Dean. The latter content will be pushed across Verizon’s Oath media brands, including AOL and Yahoo.

A+E Networks’ TV channels include the A+E, History, Lifetime and Viceland. Digital content from 45th & Dean includes series like “Second Chance” and “Bae or Bail”.

Brian Angiolet, Verizon’s global media chief and content officer, said the partnership expansion “is yet another example of how we’re fueling our new Oath media brands and becoming the first screen for premium content across genres.”

The announcement comes as Verizon seeks to build its digital content footprint following its acquisition of Yahoo in June. In December, Verizon unveiled a new streaming deal with the National Football League (NFL) that gave up exclusive mobile streaming rights in exchange for the chance to push the content to its new assets.

Verizon faces content competition from wireless rivals including T-Mobile and Sprint, which recently signed deals with Netflix and Hulu, respectively. AT&T is also heavily involved in content distribution, pushing its DirecTV programming into the mobile space.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

