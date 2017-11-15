English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint offers free Hulu to unlimited subs

15 NOV 2017

Sprint upped its content game, offering customers free access to video streaming service Hulu with its unlimited mobile tariff.

The operator noted the move will pair a Sprint Unlimited Freedom subscription with Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan for both new and existing Sprint customers. The offer launches on 17 November.

“How people watch their favorite shows, listen to the latest music, and play the most popular games is changing all the time,” Sprint CMO Roger Sole said in a statement: “We’re excited to provide Sprint customers the best in entertainment through our unique partnership with Hulu.”

Sprint indicated it’s also planning to debut an option for unlimited customers to upgrade to Hulu’s Live TV plan, which offers access to sports networks and other live content. The operator didn’t share how much the addition will cost.

Unlimited Freedom costs $60 for the first line and $40 for the second line, with a promotion offering the third, fourth and fifth lines free. Hulu’s bottom-tier service starts at $5.99 per month. The streaming service’s Live TV plan with sports costs $39.99 per month.

Content competition
Sprint’s partnership with Hulu comes as the operator seeks to compete with content offers from rivals including T-Mobile US and AT&T.

In September, T-Mobile sweetened its unlimited offer by adding free access to Netflix content. Similarly, AT&T is pushing customers to bundle their mobile service with its own DirecTV Now video and TV streaming offer. In Q3, AT&T said it added 290,000 DirecTV Now customers.

Verizon launched its go90 content venture, in 2015, but reported only limited uptake of the app.

There’s a good reason why operators are focusing on content: video analytics provider Ooyala in June noted more than half of video content is now viewed on mobile devices.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint renews network focus with tri-band push

DT CEO looks to future after “most turbulent weeks”

US operators tipped for network investment battle

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association