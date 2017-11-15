Sprint offers free Hulu to unlimited subs

Sprint upped its content game, offering customers free access to video streaming service Hulu with its unlimited mobile tariff.

The operator noted the move will pair a Sprint Unlimited Freedom subscription with Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan for both new and existing Sprint customers. The offer launches on 17 November.

“How people watch their favorite shows, listen to the latest music, and play the most popular games is changing all the time,” Sprint CMO Roger Sole said in a statement: “We’re excited to provide Sprint customers the best in entertainment through our unique partnership with Hulu.”

Sprint indicated it’s also planning to debut an option for unlimited customers to upgrade to Hulu’s Live TV plan, which offers access to sports networks and other live content. The operator didn’t share how much the addition will cost.

Unlimited Freedom costs $60 for the first line and $40 for the second line, with a promotion offering the third, fourth and fifth lines free. Hulu’s bottom-tier service starts at $5.99 per month. The streaming service’s Live TV plan with sports costs $39.99 per month.

Content competition

Sprint’s partnership with Hulu comes as the operator seeks to compete with content offers from rivals including T-Mobile US and AT&T.

In September, T-Mobile sweetened its unlimited offer by adding free access to Netflix content. Similarly, AT&T is pushing customers to bundle their mobile service with its own DirecTV Now video and TV streaming offer. In Q3, AT&T said it added 290,000 DirecTV Now customers.

Verizon launched its go90 content venture, in 2015, but reported only limited uptake of the app.

There’s a good reason why operators are focusing on content: video analytics provider Ooyala in June noted more than half of video content is now viewed on mobile devices.