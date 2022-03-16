Verizon dials up Microsoft Teams for new voice service

Verizon Business will launch Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams in order to allow its wireless subscribers to make and receive phone calls on the Teams app.

The new service gives users the option of placing outbound calls through the Teams desktop app, an integrated IP phone, or directly through dialers on their smartphones. The service moves calls between networks and endpoints, including calls from a cellular network to VoIP data. It also includes Teams’ video conferencing and screen sharing features.

The service, which will be available in the US, provides a single mobile phone number for businesses that can be managed by IT staff. Customers are able to ‘pull’ active calls on their smartphones into the Teams app in order to get the full functionality of the Teams platform, according to Verizon Senior Product `Manager Derek Peabody.

Peabody stated the service works by connecting Verizon’s dedicated session border controllers (SBCs) to specific Microsoft Azure SBCs

Verizon Mobile Microsoft Teams will be available this later year.

The new service was part of a tranche of hybrid work updates that Microsoft announced on Wednesday (16 March) that also included its Outlook and PowerPoint offerings.