 Verizon deepens AWS integration - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon deepens AWS integration

21 JUN 2021

Verizon launched a portal to enable software developers to more easily integrate Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-based applications with the operator’s 5G network, part of a growing collaboration between the pair.

The operator plans to include more AWS nodes in its network: Thierry Sender, director of IoT and real-time enterprise product strategy at Verizon, explained its portal will target developers of ultra-low-latency applications including mobile gaming and telemedicine.

Verizon created ten mobile edge compute (MEC) locations, several of which are close to AWS cloud regions. Wavelength, the AWS platform designed for mobile operator networks, is installed at each MEC site.

Sender said the MEC locations are service aggregation points for Verizon, meaning they combine network traffic for major metropolitan areas.

Verizon worked “behind the scenes” with AWS to simplify the process of directing network traffic to AWS Wavelength Zones deployed at the MEC locations, Sender said.

“The developer doesn’t need to know any of the complexity of the network and compute integration that’s occurring in our space”, Sender explained. “They just choose their availability zone, choose their IP address and they’re off to the races”.

Verizon and AWS have also integrated Verizon’s 5G Edge MEC platform with AWS Outposts, modular deployments of its cloud services for deployment at or near enterprises’ location, enabling it to be used for private 5G networks.

Sender explained the moves enable services to run on public and private networks managed by Verizon.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Samsung flaunts virtual 5G credentials, details 6G focus

Verizon continues sensor push with Senion buy

Nokia deploys Dish core in AWS cloud

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association