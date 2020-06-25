 Verizon completes Pivotal 5G kit trial - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon completes Pivotal 5G kit trial

25 JUN 2020

Verizon completed a trial of new repeater technology with Pivotal Commware meant to help it more rapidly expand its mmWave 5G footprint, while also revealing an upgraded home broadband service in Houston.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live trials recently conducted in Michigan tested “outdoor repeaters that will amplify the signal between a cell site (macro or small cell) and a customer’s home”.

The testing appears to be part of a partnership first formally unveiled in May.

In a statement, Verizon explained network repeaters retransmit signals from nearby cell sites to extend coverage to previously underserved areas. It noted the technology offers a lower cost and quicker way to boost coverage compared with traditional cell sites since repeaters are smaller, use less power and do not require a fibre connection.

Pivotal Commware said the equipment it trialled with Verizon used holographic beamforming technology.

Kevin Smith, Verizon VP of network planning, explained: “As we’ve known since our very early trials, high band spectrum provides more limited coverage from macro cells” but added the use of repeaters will improve its reach.

5G Home
The operator also announced improvements to its fixed wireless access 5G Home service in Houston, updating it from a proprietary technology used for an initial launch there in September 2018 to 3GPP’s 5G new radio standard.

Verizon’s representative said the move will allow it to offer 1.5-times the coverage and twice the download speeds as before.

It upgraded Indianapolis and Los Angeles, and added Detroit as its sixth city served with the NR tech earlier this month, as part of a goal to cover ten cities by the year end.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Singapore favours Ericsson, Nokia 5G kit

NTT takes stake in NEC to push network tech R&D

Verizon, AT&T sweeten prepaid plans

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association