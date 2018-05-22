English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US public seek price cuts from T-Mobile, Sprint merger

22 MAY 2018

US consumers would back a merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint if it drives down prices, creates economic growth and boosts rural wireless coverage, research by HarrisX revealed.

In a survey of 2,000 people aged 18 years and over conducted in the days after the merger was announced, some 59 per cent said they were unsure whether the deal should be approved.

However, consumers cited factors including service improvements, price cuts across the US, better customer service and job creation as factors which would make them “much more likely” to back the deal. Consumers were also keen for a merged company to make good on its pledge to invest $40 billion into its new network and help ensure the US leads the way in 5G by swiftly deploying a nationwide network.

Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX and a researcher in the poll, said the survey shows T-Mobile and Sprint “have a real opportunity” of convincing consumers of the merits of the merger, but cautioned the public is keen for more details of the deal, particularly around “the impact of new technologies like 5G.”

“And, above all, consumers want prices to stay low,” he added.

Indeed, consumers were “much less likely” to back the deal if it reduced choice (and so raised prices), impacted low-income families, decreased special offers, or prevented new entrants setting up shop.

PR campaign
The survey results come as T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint executive chairman Marcelo Claure continue a public relations blitz, seeking to woo consumers and regulators at the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in Washington DC.

Politico reported the DoJ initiated its investigation the day after the deal announcement on 29 April, requesting information about phone numbering and number portability across operators.

In early May, Legere noted during an earnings call that early meetings with FCC Commissioners went “very well” and regulators exhibited a “willingness to listen” to the proposal with an open mind.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Blog: Does Austria offer lessons for T-Mobile, Sprint?

US operators lukewarm on signal booster expansion

US operators flesh out 5G launch plans

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association