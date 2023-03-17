 US operators ordered to block scam messages - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US operators ordered to block scam messages

17 MAR 2023

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moved to address what it branded a growing threat of scam texts, issuing its first mandate requiring operators to block messages from invalid numbers and seeking feedback on potential further measures to protect consumers.

In a statement, the regulator highlighted an increase in complaints about spoof messages or robotexts from 3,300 in 2015 to 18,900 in 2022.

The rules require mobile operators to block messages from numbers deemed as unlikely senders.

Operators are also tasked with working with aggregators to establish a system for valid senders to verify blocked messages.

The mandate adds to the FCC’s efforts to curb robocalls.

It argued scam calls are easier to ignore because users can reject them or swiftly hang up. In contrast, robotexts can usually only be identified once opened, heightening the risk of phishing or malware attacks.

The FCC stated it is seeking public comment on the regulation and “further proposals” to address the issue.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

FCC chair explores space regulation

SpaceX seeks FCC approval for sat-to-phone birds

Huawei, ZTE targeted in wider FCC ban
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association