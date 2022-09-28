 FCC targets texts in latest spam crackdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC targets texts in latest spam crackdown

28 SEP 2022
FCC

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) set out a range of proposed rules to prevent spam text messages, including an obligation for operators to block them at network level and the application of standards similar to caller ID.

At the regulator’s latest meeting, Commissioners voted to adopt the suggested measures with the matter now the subject of a public consultation.

Under the floated rules, which follow a similar crackdown on nuisance calls, mobile operators would be required to block texts purportedly from invalid, unallocated or unused numbers, along with any on the do-not-originate list.

The regulator is also seeking feedback on other measures it can take, including consumer education programmes.

Spam texts, which it refers to as robotexts, have been identified by the agency as a growing threat.

The FCC noted it received 15,300 complaints about unwanted texts in 2021 compared with 14,000 in 2020.

By end-June, the figure already stood at 8,500.

“Recently, scam text messaging has become a growing threat to consumers’ wallets and privacy,” FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) added.

“More can be done to address this growing problem and today we are formally starting an effort to take a serious, comprehensive and fresh look at our policies for fighting unwanted robotexts.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson says Hiya to spam call blocker

SpaceX hits back in FCC subsidy row

FCC eyes space junk clear up as LEO launches continue

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association