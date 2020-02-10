US Cellular strengthens IoT play with LTE-M - Mobile World Live

Executives at US Cellular outlined broad IoT plans, using the launch of LTE-M technology to reveal it would also evaulate the potential to deploy services on NB-IoT.

In a press release, the operator said LTE-M is now live across 90 per cent of its mobile sites, with 100 per cent availability expected in Q2. It noted the new network is ideally suited to services “such as fleet and asset management, tank monitoring, smart meters” and more.

Jim Anetsberger, VP of business sales at US Cellular, said the launch offers enterprise and government customers access to “an entirely new set of use cases to help them improve their operations and grow their business”.

He added in a statement to Mobile World Live the company is also “actively exploring the NB-IoT opportunity and are in the process of developing our deployment plans”.

US Cellular joins other major domestic operators in pursuing new revenue from IoT opportunities: Verizon, Sprint and AT&T all provide LTE-M networks in the country, with the latter offering international service across Mexico, Canada and Europe.

T-Mobile US, AT&T and Verizon all also run NB-IoT networks.

LTE-M and NB-IoT are standardised LPWA network technologies.