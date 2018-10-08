English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK court blocks Google iPhone data collection suit

08 OCT 2018

The UK’s High Court batted down an attempt by a consumer activist to sue Google for the collection of user data from 4.4 million iPhone users in England and Wales, though it deemed the practice “wrongful”.

Using an exploit in Apple’s browser known as the “Safari Workaround”, activist Richard Lloyd accused Google of inserting tracking cookies onto users’ devices without their knowledge or consent between June 2011 and February 2012. Reports stated he was seeking an order requiring Google to pay hefty compensation for each person affected by the data collection.

Court documents show Google estimated its potential liability in the case based on per capita damages could have stretched between £1 billion and £3 billion.

In his ruling, Justice Mark Warby said there is “no dispute that it is arguable that Google’s alleged role in the collection, collation, and use of data” was a “breach of duty”. However, he found Lloyd lacked support for the claim that he or others suffered damages covered by the country’s Data Protection Act as a result of the tracking.

A Google representative told Reuters the company was pleased with the decision, adding the claim against it was “without merit”.

In 2012, Google paid a $22.5 million fine to the US Federal Trade Commission to settle similar charges it bypassed privacy settings in Apple’s browser, in what was at the time the largest civil penalty ever issued by the regulator. A year later, the company agreed to pay $17 million to settle a case brought by the attorney generals of 37 states and the District of Columbia related to the same.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US VP presses Google to kill China search app

Google unveils updated Assistant

US authorities step up mobile data privacy efforts

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association