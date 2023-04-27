 UK-backed project targets end to sector fragmentation - Mobile World Live
Home

UK-backed project targets end to sector fragmentation

27 APR 2023

Government-funded UK Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN) unveiled an action plan to boost related R&D in the country, with the organisation aiming to provide guidance to those entering or expanding in the market.

UKTIN is a consortium of organisations focused on promoting communications-related research comprising Digital Catapult, which leads UKTIN, Cambridge Wireless, University of Bristol and WM5G.

It has been backed by £10 million in state funding.

UKTIN plans to overcome “fragmentation within the innovation ecosystem so that suppliers have a smoother path to growth”.

Head of UKTIN Nick Johnson claimed the launch of its services was a “pivotal moment for the UK telecoms sector”.

“Working across fixed, mobile and satellite telecoms, we can now effect real change, offering organisations the support, expertise and resources they need to thrive in a global marketplace.”

UKTIN plans to offer specialist backing for R&D efforts to provide an “innovation platform” to an online community for entrepreneurs, start-ups and university spin outs, along with a framework for creating commercial products.

It also aims to assist in identifying potential funding, and access to test beds and laboratories.

UKTIN will also run an employment and training programme to boost recruitment.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

