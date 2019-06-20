 BT cautions operators over 5G role at healthcare demo - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT cautions operators over 5G role at healthcare demo

20 JUN 2019

BT 5G expert Fotis Karonis warned the technology brings with it great responsibility for operators in terms of ensuring robust security, and delivering on the promised reliability and efficiency.

While 5G is expected to form the core of future enterprise and society, Karonis, BT’s 5G executive adviser and CTIO of its Enterprise division (pictured, centre), told Mobile World Live security was a vital part of the equation, noting IoT and massive connectivity brought “challenges and pressures from multiple areas of the network”.

“5G comes with a sense of responsibility for reliability, efficiency and security,” he added, stating BT still needed to define its wider role and address some of the challenges brought by the new network technology.

“There are questions we need to address as BT: does our model evolve and what is our role in society? I think collaboration will play a key role with 5G.”

Healthy prospects
The executive was speaking at a showcase of 5G healthcare technology at the UK’s University Hospitals Birmingham.

Among the demonstrations at the event was a mocked-up ambulance able to transmit instant footage of an ultrasound directly to experts at the hospital. Clinicians are then able to remotely assess the patient and control a haptic glove worn by paramedics on the road.

These types of use cases, experts at BT and the hospital argue, will ensure faster diagnosis of patients and ensure people are able to be seen by the correct professionals on arrival at the hospital.

University Hospitals Birmingham CIO Tim Jones said: “We are immensely excited about the potential of 5G to support transformation in healthcare.”

“Our clinicians will in the future be able to deliver holistic specialist advice in real time, potentially forming virtual multi-disciplinary teams to provide the best patient care using intelligent IT links. Information would be accessible at the point of need, ensuring informed decision-making leading to improved patient safety, quality of care and patient-clinician experience.”

Demonstrations and test cases for connected healthcare technology are part of the UK’s West Midlands’ 5G test bed, run by organisation WM5G.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

BT seals towers deal with Cellnex

Ofcom set to force BT unit to support rival 5G services

Jansen begins campaign to revamp BT

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association