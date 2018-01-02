English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tencent denies storing WeChat messages

02 JAN 2018

Tencent, the company behind China’s most popular messaging app WeChat, denied it stores users’ messages, after a businessman said he believed Tencent is monitoring accounts.

“WeChat does not store any users’ chat history. That is only stored in users’ mobiles, computers and other terminals,” WeChat said in a post on the social media platform, according to Reuters.

“WeChat will not use any content from user chats for big data analysis. Because of WeChat’s technical model that does not store or analyse user chats, the rumour that ‘we are watching your WeChat everyday’ is pure misunderstanding.”

Li Shufu, chairman of Geely, owner of the Volvo car brand, was quoted in Chinese media as saying Tencent chairman Ma Huateng “must be watching all our WeChats every day”, Reuters said.

All social media platforms in China are required to censor posts considered “illegal” by the government.

WeChat’s privacy policy does state it may need to retain and disclose users’ information “in response to a request by a government authority, law enforcement agency or similar body”, Reuters said.

Last month, Qi Xiaoxia, director general of the Bureau of International Cooperation at the Cyberspace Administration of China, said Google and Facebook would have to accept the country’s censorship and tough online laws if they want access to its huge online population.

China’s government stepped up its campaign of censorship ahead of the Communist Party congress in mid-October. In September it restricted access to WhatsApp’s full suite of services in the country and in November Microsoft’s internet calling and messaging app Skype was removed from Apple’s App Store and Android app stores.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Tencent expands Honour of Kings to Americas

Spotify, Tencent step up partnership

Apple chief Cook hits back over China apps block
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association