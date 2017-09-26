English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

China extends WhatsApp block to text messages

26 SEP 2017

The Chinese government is restricting access to WhatsApp’s full suite of services in the country, a security expert confirmed.

Following short-term disruptions to WhatsApp voice and video chats, and the sending of images from the app starting in July, the popular service’s text messages are now being blocked, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

According to Nadim Kobeissi, an applied cryptographer at Symbolic Software, the broad disruption of WhatsApp in China suggests the country’s censors have developed specialised software to block the messages, which rely on encryption technology used by few services other than WhatsApp, NYT reported.

“This is not the typical technical method in which the Chinese government censors something,” Kobeissi told the newspaper.

The software and applied cryptography consulting company also monitors digital censorship in China.

China’s government is stepping up its campaign of censorship ahead of the Communist Party congress in mid-October. President Xi Jinping took power at the last congress in 2012.

WhatsApp is owed by Facebook, which was blocked in China in 2009. Facebook’s Instagram app is also blocked.

Meanwhile, the Cyberspace Administration of China this week fined three social media companies – Baidu, Tencent and Weibo – for failing to properly censor content on their platforms.

In July the government started shutting down China-based VPN providers and targeting overseas services as it tightens control over the internet, following new regulations to crack down on services which bypass the country’s massive firewall to access overseas sites.The government passed laws in January banning all VPNs not approved by state regulators.

Apple agreed to remove “some” VPN applications from the App Store in China.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

WhatsApp declined UK request to access messages

Saudi Arabia changes course on online calling services

Chinese Android analysis comes to App Annie
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association