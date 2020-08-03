 Telstra sets aggressive 5G coverage target - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra sets aggressive 5G coverage target

03 AUG 2020

Australian operator Telstra targeted expanding 5G coverage to 75 per cent of the population by end-June 2021, up from the current level of about a third.

In a blog, CEO Andrew Penn said the service is already available in 53 cities and regional towns across the country, with more than 10 million Australians living, working or passing through its 5G network footprint each day.

He claimed the company is already ahead of its competitors due to its level of investment: “We intend to extend that lead because Australia needs 5G.”

In March, the operator announced it would reallocate AUD500 million ($356.2 million) of capex to boost 5G network capacity.

Penn said the investment allowed it to accelerate its rollout while injecting much-needed investment into the Australian economy following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

After running a free 5G trial over the last 12 months, the operator opted not to move ahead with a planned separate fee for 5G service. Penn said it will instead invite eligible existing customers to move to new plans by end-September.

Telstra launched 5G service on the 3.6GHz band in May 2019 and recently detailed a focus on mmWave technology, seeking to boost capacity and data rates in high-density areas.

Rival Optus started commercial mobile 5G operations in November 2019, while Vodafone Hutchison Australia began field tests using 700MHz spectrum in May, planning deployment in selected areas in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra and Perth.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NTT Docomo makes gains in virus headwind

Far EasTone hails early ARPU gains from 5G

Handset sales drop hinders KDDI
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association