 Telenor ups DNA stake, hunts for regional head - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor ups DNA stake, hunts for regional head

27 SEP 2019

Telenor Group increased its share in Finnish operator DNA to almost 95 per cent after completing a mandatory tender offer, as it recruits for an executive to run its expanded regional division.

The Norway-based operator group completed the acquisition of 54 per cent of DNA in August and subsequently opened an offer to buy all remaining shares. After building a sizable stake on closing its first tender offer yesterday (26 September), the deal has been extended to 10 October, as it attempts to buyout other minority stakeholders.

In a market update, Telenor announced it had also began the process of absorbing DNA into its wider business and plans to bring it into a newly formed Nordic Cluster. The company is currently hunting for an executive to lead the new segment of the company.

Although details of its new structure have not been formally revealed, it looks likely the newly badged Nordic Cluster of business units will contain what is currently in its Scandinavia Cluster, but with the addition of its business in Finland.

Ahead of the shake-up, Telenor’s acting Scandinavia Cluster head Morten Karlsen Sorby will leave the company after 15 years in the company’s executive management team.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Axiata, Telenor drop merger discussions

Telenor seals €1.5B DNA deal

Wave Money focuses on 4G finance opportunities

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association