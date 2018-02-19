Tele2, Nokia ink IoT alliance

Tele2’s IoT arm signed a deal with Nokia to deliver services to enterprise customers using the vendor’s worldwide IoT network grid (Wing).

Wing, announced by Nokia ahead of Mobile World Congress 2017, is described as a “one stop shop” managed IoT service, including global IoT core network, connectivity management and dedicated operations, billing, security and data analytics. It also features a supporting IoT application ecosystem.

It is completed by “innovative solutions based on Tele2 IoT technology”, the vendor said in a statement. The offering is said to enable customers to benefit from low latency, regulatory compliance, “advanced enterprise onboarding” and troubleshooting offered as a managed service.

The agreement also includes collaboration and partnership on “various advanced technologies” such as 5G, NB-IoT, LTE-M, SIM management and analytics.