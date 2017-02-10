English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Nokia unveils global IoT connectivity play

10 FEB 2017
shutterstock_281935604 iot iot

Nokia is throwing its hat into the IoT connectivity ring, offering what it describes as a “one-stop shop full service model providing seamless IoT connectivity across technologies and geographical borders”.

The company said the worldwide IoT network grid (Wing) will manage the IoT connectivity and service needs of assets such as connected cars or connected freight containers, which would otherwise require work with multiple technology providers.

Connectivity is enabled by intelligent switching between cellular and non-cellular networks, for example using satellite technology when outside of mobile network coverage. It will also offer provisioning, operations, security, billing and enterprise customer services from operations command centres.

Nokia was keen to point out it is not looking to compete with its service provider customers, stating these players can “quickly take advantage of new business opportunities that will be made available by joining a global federation of IoT connectivity services”.

It said: “by leveraging their excess network capacity they will be able to serve enterprises that require near global IoT connectivity, rapidly and with little effort”, while for service providers targeting IoT it will shorten time-to-market as a white label, managed service offering.

However, Phil Twist, the company’s mobile networks marketing VP, acknowledged that although “it’s not about competing with an existing channel, if there are very large enterprises that have a global footprint who want to work directly, we can do that as well”.

“What we are trying to do is offer something that is a complement to what [operators] can do in-country, that provides a worldwide extension to that. And there aren’t any worldwide network operators at the moment. So this is a kind of federation, in cooperation with operators that can extend their reach outside of their geographic remit,” he continued.

When it comes to directly competing with operators, Twist said: “I would be surprised if we put ourselves in that position, given that our bread-and-butter business working with operators is not something we particularly want to jeopardise”.

Nokia is looking to have customers connected to the service later this year.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Nokia seeks Comptel deal to beef up software strategy

AT&T, Nokia among tech giants teaming on IoT security

Nokia looks to the future following tough Q4

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association