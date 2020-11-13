 Tele2 eyes IoT boost with LTE-M launch - Mobile World Live
Home

Tele2 eyes IoT boost with LTE-M launch

13 NOV 2020

Operator group Tele2 launched an LTE-M network in its home market of Sweden, a move the company hailed as greatly enhancing its abilities in the managed IoT connectivity sector.

In a statement, the operator noted in addition to its domestic launch it was in the process of adding roaming capabilities to the US and Europe for customers using the network.

Tele2 pointed to a range of benefits of using LTE-M protocols for applications needing a LPWA network, including seamless connectivity, support for low cost devices and power saving capabilities.

In addition to opening new use cases, the technology will support legacy IoT applications running on 2G and 3G.

MD of Tele2’s IoT business unit Cyril Deschanel said it was a “truly a pivotal technology for IoT, and will be a key enabler for the massive IoT future”.

Latest statistics from Tele2’s IoT division show it has more than 600 customers taking various services across a range of sectors including agriculture, industry, fleet management, utilities, energy and healthcare.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

