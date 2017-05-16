English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telcos call for an end to billing

16 MAY 2017

FROM TM FORUM LIVE, NICE, FRANCE: A keynote session this morning did not provide a comfortable message for an audience of OSS and BSS specialists when a panel of telco executives queried whether the telecoms industry still actually needs to send bills at all.

Erik Hoving, group CTO at KPN, pointed to the difference between how telcos and over-the-top (OTT) providers charge for their services.

“We’ve spent zillions of dollars on BSS, but who is in need of a bill? No over-the-top company sends a bill and nobody ever uses the data of the billing system. Why do we have a billing system at all?” Hoving asked, noting OTT providers just use credit cards.

He added the telecoms industry has been trying to make sense of the data from billing systems for 20 years: “So either we figure out what to do with the data or stop doing it,” Hoving said.

Fellow panellists were of a similar view. Phil Jordan, group CIO at Telefonica, drew attention to the theme of the panel session, OSS/BSS 2.0 – The Key to Digital Transformation, saying: “OSS/BSS 2.0 – I don’t know what that means.”

Determining what a future OSS/BSS system should look like is no easy task, but Jordan, Hoving and Jean-Marie Culpin, CMO of Orange, all agreed real time charging, flexibility, personalisation and the ability to liberate data were some of the attributes any future system must have.

Ericsson support
Ulf Ewaldsson, SVP and head of the digital services business area at troubled vendor Ericsson, added: “Why do we need a billing system? We don’t. It’s all a web experience … it’s all about customer experience management.”

Ewaldsson added the telecoms system is currently being held back by legacy services and systems, but said he believes the industry is on the right track: “There is a sense of urgency among Ericsson’s customers worldwide for new types of cloud-based platforms, especially in customer management.”

 – Anne Morris, contributing reporter to Mobile World Live

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Related

Verizon CIO admits industry needs to up its digital game

Qureshi quits as head of Ericsson North America

KT pushes forward on pre-standard 5G trials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association