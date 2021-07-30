 T-Mobile US dismisses impact of Dish contract loss - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US dismisses impact of Dish contract loss

30 JUL 2021

T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) attempted to put a positive spin on the loss of a contract supplying wholesale services to Dish Network, pointing to opportunities to use freed-up capacity to accelerate its fixed wireless play or for enterprise customers.

Speaking on the company’s Q2 results conference call, the executive brushed-off the impact of MVNO customer Dish Network signing a ten-year deal with AT&T to replace wholesale services currently provided by T-Mobile.

Sievert noted the company had already factored in “rapid decline” of revenue from the customer in its five year plan, but acknowledged this could be faster than expected following Dish Network’s decision to go elsewhere.

“One of the things that we see right away is that when they move off of our network that’s going to open up both management attention, but more importantly capacity,” he noted adding “ultimately when we look at it, we’re not really that displeased”.

He added the company would continue to honour existing obligations to supply Dish Network according to its contract and pledges to authorities as part of the terms of its merger with Sprint.

Ahead
In terms of results, T-Mobile once again hailed its claimed leadership position in the country’s 5G market, increases in LTE capacity, customer additions, gains in the enterprise segment and rapid progress of its integration with Sprint.

“We’re well ahead in our 5G leadership,” Sievert said. “But what I hope is also becoming increasingly clear is that T-Mobile is positioned to maintain our 5G leadership for the duration of the 5G era, thanks to our superior spectrum portfolio, our unprecedented deployment momentum and our synergy-backed model.”

In Q2 the company booked a net profit of $978 million, up from $110 million in the same quarter of 2020. T-Mobile US attributed the huge rise to “continued service revenue growth and synergy realisation”. Revenue was up 10 per cent to $20 billion.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Etisalat hails digital push after strong Q2

Millicom stellar Q2 gives boost to shareholders

Facebook eyes content, commerce shift

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association