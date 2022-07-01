 T-Mobile US continues FWA push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US continues FWA push

01 JUL 2022
T-Mobile

T-Mobile US talked up its efforts to bridge the digital divide as it revealed it had made its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) home broadband service available to a further 5 million homes, bringing its total coverage to more than 40 million.

The operator expanded availability in 81 cities in the states of Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. T-Mobile noted of the 40 million homes now able to access its FWA service, 33 per cent were in rural areas.

CMO Mike Katz stated T-Mobile was doing “real work to bridge the digital divide” through its FWA service and other connectivity efforts.

T-Mobile stated more than 1.1 million homes in the five states lack access to home broadband services.

The operator cited research by the Greater Des Moines Partnership which found 40 per cent of homes in central Iowa had download rates of less than 25Mb/s, below the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of high-speed broadband, along with various press articles noting 25 per cent of students in Oklahoma lacked home broadband access.

Some of T-Mobile’s broadband competitors in the five additional states include Mediacom, Suddenlink, Cox Communications, ViaSat, Charter Communications and Comcast.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Orange targets Belgian digital divide

GSMA reveals growing digital gender divide

T-Mobile continues 5G push with 3 CA test

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association