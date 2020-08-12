 T-Mobile ups enterprise effort with trial offer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile ups enterprise effort with trial offer

12 AUG 2020

T-Mobile US retooled a promotion originally aimed at consumers, extending it to enterprises as it stepped up efforts to steal market share from rivals AT&T and Verizon.

As part of the programme, T-Mobile will send businesses mobile devices allowing them to trial its network for 30 days or up to 30GB of use, after which they are required to return the hardware.

The offer is apparently aimed at wooing small and medium enterprise customers away from AT&T and Verizon, primarily targeting those with 12 lines of service or less. It is not available to Sprint’s enterprise customers.

T-Mobile launched the consumer trial programme in 2014, offering a seven-day test for consumers. It revived the promotion in August 2019, extending the period to 30 days.

Its decision to amend the programme to enterprises comes as T-Mobile ramps its efforts in the space, aiming to steal share from its dominant rivals as businesses financially impacted by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic shop around for deals.

Executives noted on a recent earnings call T-Mobile’s enterprise division drove net additions in Q2.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile targets enterprise gains, chalks AT&T off list

T-Mobile US taunts rivals with SA 5G launch

T-Mobile gears up for SA 5G debut

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association