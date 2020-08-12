T-Mobile ups enterprise effort with trial offer - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US retooled a promotion originally aimed at consumers, extending it to enterprises as it stepped up efforts to steal market share from rivals AT&T and Verizon.

As part of the programme, T-Mobile will send businesses mobile devices allowing them to trial its network for 30 days or up to 30GB of use, after which they are required to return the hardware.

The offer is apparently aimed at wooing small and medium enterprise customers away from AT&T and Verizon, primarily targeting those with 12 lines of service or less. It is not available to Sprint’s enterprise customers.

T-Mobile launched the consumer trial programme in 2014, offering a seven-day test for consumers. It revived the promotion in August 2019, extending the period to 30 days.

Its decision to amend the programme to enterprises comes as T-Mobile ramps its efforts in the space, aiming to steal share from its dominant rivals as businesses financially impacted by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic shop around for deals.

Executives noted on a recent earnings call T-Mobile’s enterprise division drove net additions in Q2.