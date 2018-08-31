English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile seeks tests of flying COWs

31 AUG 2018

T-Mobile US set its sights on the sky, requesting permission from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to trial airborne small cell technology that can help restore mobile service in disaster situations.

The operator said it wants to test an unmanned aerial setup, known as a flying cell on wheels (COW), using AWS-3 spectrum. It said the drone-based cell would operate at altitudes of up to 400 feet, but be attached by a tether to T-Mobile buildings in Bellevue and Redmond, Washington. The tether will supply power to both the aircraft and a base station affixed to it.

T-Mobile said it will use Samsung phones and radio equipment from Nokia and Ericsson to test reception within a 10km radius of the airborne unit.

The goal is to assess whether T-Mobile can use the flying device “to restore or provide wireless services where terrestrial cell sites may not be feasible or available”.

Tests of similar drone technology have been conducted by all of T-Mobile’s major rivals, including its proposed merger partner, Sprint. AT&T took things a step further late last year, deploying its flying COWs in Puerto Rico to provide mobile service after Hurricane Maria wiped out terrestrial infrastructure on the island.

T-Mobile is now looking to do the same, noting in its application it wants to begin testing immediately to address the ongoing hurricane season and other situations where additional network capacity might be needed.

The operator is seeking a trial period of six months from the time it receives FCC approval.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile extends telematics play to prepaid

Ting convinced T-Mobile, Sprint will play fair on price

Dish argues against Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association