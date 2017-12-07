T-Mobile scopes out M&A options

Undeterred by failed merger talks with rival Sprint, T-Mobile US will remain on the hunt for acquisition opportunities in the coming years as an outlet for its store of cash.

Braxton Carter, T-Mobile CFO, shared the plan during an investor conference this week, stating the operator is looking for what he characterised as “tuck in” acquisitions. COO Mike Sievert added T-Mobile is particularly keen on deals which focus on convergence across the mobile and media space, leveraging the operator’s consumer brand platform and solutions for enterprise.

Sievert explained: “It doesn’t have to be the AT&T, Verizon or Comcast way to announce $30 [billion], $40 [billion], $50 billion deals. There are other ways for us to play the convergence smartly.”

The COO noted acquisitions could also help T-Mobile expand its service offerings for enterprise. Though he said many business customers want pure play wireless, he acknowledged some businesses “have expectations of us that go beyond our current capabilities”.

Carter teased the operator could announce a deal “fairly soon”, but Sievert said there is no news on the M&A front just yet.