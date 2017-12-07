English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile scopes out M&A options

07 DEC 2017

Undeterred by failed merger talks with rival Sprint, T-Mobile US will remain on the hunt for acquisition opportunities in the coming years as an outlet for its store of cash.

Braxton Carter, T-Mobile CFO, shared the plan during an investor conference this week, stating the operator is looking for what he characterised as “tuck in” acquisitions. COO Mike Sievert added T-Mobile is particularly keen on deals which focus on convergence across the mobile and media space, leveraging the operator’s consumer brand platform and solutions for enterprise.

Sievert explained: “It doesn’t have to be the AT&T, Verizon or Comcast way to announce $30 [billion], $40 [billion], $50 billion deals. There are other ways for us to play the convergence smartly.”

The COO noted acquisitions could also help T-Mobile expand its service offerings for enterprise. Though he said many business customers want pure play wireless, he acknowledged some businesses “have expectations of us that go beyond our current capabilities”.

Carter teased the operator could announce a deal “fairly soon”, but Sievert said there is no news on the M&A front just yet.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile US

T-Mobile breaks gigabit barrier with LAA

T-Mobile explores E-band for urban 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association