T-Mobile revamps TV play - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US refocussed its TVision service around a trio of streaming packages, seeking to challenge traditional cable and online giants including Hulu and YouTube.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) said the revamp targets cable and satellite TV subscribers who want to maintain access to live news and sports, along with streaming customers disillusioned with price increases in recent years.

Its TVision Live package will offer access to a range live sports and news stations with prices ranging from $40 per month for 30 channels to $60 per month for 50; TVision Vibe provides 30 entertainment channels for $10 per month; and a $5.99 monthly TVision Channels option covers premium add-on services including Starz and Showtime.

Content can be viewed using a dedicated app or the operator’s $50 TVision Hub HDMI dongle for TVs.

The packages go live for post-paid subscribers from 1 November, though Sprint customers must wait until 13 November. Prepaid and non-T-Mobile customers will gain access sometime in 2021.

T-Mobile launched TVision Home in eight markets in April 2019 using a set-top box, with a mobile version planned for later in the year.

Carolina Milanesi, principal analyst at Creative Strategies, told Mobile World Live the operator “needed something to be competitive” given rivals are “becoming more aggressive with TV services”.

The staggered rollout is a “smart move”, giving the operator more time to integrate extra content to the packages before launch, she added.