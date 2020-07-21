 T-Mobile gears up for SA 5G debut - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile gears up for SA 5G debut

21 JUL 2020

T-Mobile US’ president of technology revealed the operator plans to deploy standalone (SA) 5G technology in the current calendar quarter, a strategy which could see it beat rivals AT&T and Verizon to the punch.

In a blog, Neville Ray (pictured) said it was “hard at work” preparing for the rollout following multi-vendor radio and core trials in May.

Beyond improving coverage, speeds and latency, Ray noted the technology will “pave the way for applications that require real-time responses and massive connectivity” including AR, VR, cloud gaming, smart factories and connected vehicles.

Verizon and AT&T are also targeting SA 5G launches this year, with the former aiming to begin migrating traffic to its core ahead of full commercialisation in 2021. AT&T is yet to detail its timeline.

Ray also outlined the continued expansion of T-Mobile’s non-standalone 5G network, noting it used Sprint’s 2.5GHz spectrum to roll out coverage in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles. It launched mid-band 5G in New York City and Philadelphia earlier this year.

He added the operator now covers 225 million people across nearly 6,000 cities and towns with low-band 5G using 600MHz spectrum.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

